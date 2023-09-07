The deaths of three people at Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, prosecutor says

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.(KARE via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREEZY POINT, Minn. (AP) — The deaths of three people at a northern Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, authorities said Thursday.

Investigators concluded that Michael Charles Toner, 59, of Maple Grove, shot his partner, Melanie Michele Jansen, 54, of Maple Grove, and her daughter, Hannah Nicole Parmenter, 29, of Elk River, before shooting himself in the head, Crow Wing County Attorney Donald Ryan said in a statement. The news release gave no details on a possible motive.

The bodies were discovered around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at Whitebirch Resort in the city of Breezy Point, a timeshare resort managed by the nearby Breezy Point Resort, a popular vacation destination about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Police went there after getting a 911 call from Jansen’s son and his wife, who had gone there to visit the women, who had been renting the unit since Friday, Ryan said. When the son’s knocks went unanswered, he looked through the window and saw a man and a woman on the ground with blood around them and called police.

Autopsies on Wednesday determined that the two women each died of multiple gunshot wounds, while Toner died of a single self-inflicted shot to the head.

Ryan said the investigation is continuing. But he reiterated that there was “no evidence of any threat to the public.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species reported in Kentucky for first time in state history
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Deadly crash in Harlan County
US-421 open again in Harlan County, one person dead
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man charged after taking three kids, threatening to kill them
Floyd County Schools
Floyd County Schools announce closing for funeral services

Latest News

Nearly 50 kids in Pennsylvania suffered minor injuries when a tow truck hit their school bus in...
Police: 49 kids injured after tow truck crashes into school bus head-on
The companies announced plans to open up 40 construction jobs by the end of the month and up to...
Martin County Solar Project kicks off with plans to bring hundreds of construction jobs
ALLERY CASTLE
Woman arrested for breaking into cars in one SKY community
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden aims to use G20 summit and Vietnam visit to highlight US as trustworthy alternative to China
OHIO MAN ARRESTED
Ohio man arrested following burglary at SKY home