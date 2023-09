HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A deadly car crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the Cranks community of Harlan County on Monday morning.

Kentucky State Police Post 10 PIO Trooper Shane Jacobs said that both lanes of U.S. 421 are closed at this time.

Crews are on the scene conducting an investigation.

We will update this story as we get more information.

