Dates for UK Men’s basketball SEC schedule set
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The dates for the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team’s 2023-2024 Southeastern Conference schedule were announced on Thursday.
UK will play an 18-game league schedule. The Wildcats will maintain its home-and-away opponents of Florida, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.
This season UK will also host and travel for games against Arkansas and Mississippi State.
The Cats will host an out-of-conference game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Feb. 10.
Here is the Cats’ SEC schedule:
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|Jan. 6
|Florida
|Gainesville, FL
|Jan. 9
|Missouri
|Lexington, KY
|Jan. 13
|Texas A&M
|College-Station, Texas
|Jan. 17
|Mississippi State
|Lexington, KY
|Jan. 20
|Georgia
|Lexington, KY
|Jan. 23
|South Carolina
|Columbia, SC
|Jan. 27
|Arkansas
|Fayetteville, AR
|Jan. 31
|Florida
|Lexington, KY
|Feb. 3
|Tennessee
|Lexington, KY
|Feb. 6
|Vanderbilt
|Nashville, TN
|Feb. 13
|Ole Miss
|Lexington, KY
|Feb. 17
|Auburn
|Auburn, AL
|Feb. 21
|LSU
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Feb. 24
|Alabama
|Lexington, KY
|Feb. 27
|Mississippi State
|Starkville, MS
|March 2
|Arkansas
|Lexington, KY
|March 6
|Vanderbilt
|Lexington, KY
|March 9
|Tennessee
|Knoxville, TN
