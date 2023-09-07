Dates for UK Men’s basketball SEC schedule set

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The dates for the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team’s 2023-2024 Southeastern Conference schedule were announced on Thursday.

UK will play an 18-game league schedule. The Wildcats will maintain its home-and-away opponents of Florida, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

This season UK will also host and travel for games against Arkansas and Mississippi State.

The Cats will host an out-of-conference game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Feb. 10.

Here is the Cats’ SEC schedule:

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION Jan. 6 Florida Gainesville, FL Jan. 9 Missouri Lexington, KY Jan. 13 Texas A&M College-Station, Texas Jan. 17 Mississippi State Lexington, KY Jan. 20 Georgia Lexington, KY Jan. 23 South Carolina Columbia, SC Jan. 27 Arkansas Fayetteville, AR Jan. 31 Florida Lexington, KY Feb. 3 Tennessee Lexington, KY Feb. 6 Vanderbilt Nashville, TN Feb. 13 Ole Miss Lexington, KY Feb. 17 Auburn Auburn, AL Feb. 21 LSU Baton Rouge, LA Feb. 24 Alabama Lexington, KY Feb. 27 Mississippi State Starkville, MS March 2 Arkansas Lexington, KY March 6 Vanderbilt Lexington, KY March 9 Tennessee Knoxville, TN

