Dates for UK Men’s basketball SEC schedule set

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats(WYMT)
By Armando Barry
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The dates for the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team’s 2023-2024 Southeastern Conference schedule were announced on Thursday.

UK will play an 18-game league schedule. The Wildcats will maintain its home-and-away opponents of Florida, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

This season UK will also host and travel for games against Arkansas and Mississippi State.

The Cats will host an out-of-conference game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Feb. 10.

Here is the Cats’ SEC schedule:

DATEOPPONENTLOCATION
Jan. 6FloridaGainesville, FL
Jan. 9MissouriLexington, KY
Jan. 13Texas A&MCollege-Station, Texas
Jan. 17Mississippi StateLexington, KY
Jan. 20Georgia Lexington, KY
Jan. 23South CarolinaColumbia, SC
Jan. 27ArkansasFayetteville, AR
Jan. 31FloridaLexington, KY
Feb. 3TennesseeLexington, KY
Feb. 6VanderbiltNashville, TN
Feb. 13Ole MissLexington, KY
Feb. 17AuburnAuburn, AL
Feb. 21LSUBaton Rouge, LA
Feb. 24AlabamaLexington, KY
Feb. 27Mississippi StateStarkville, MS
March 2ArkansasLexington, KY
March 6VanderbiltLexington, KY
March 9TennesseeKnoxville, TN

