Cold front brings scattered showers and storms today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The good news is that temperatures will start cooling down in the next few days. The bad news is that you will have to dodge showers and storms for a lot of that time.

Today and Tonight

Scattered showers and storms will be around as we start your Thursday, thanks to an approaching cold front. I lowered our highs a little because I think the clouds will hang around well into the afternoon before starting to clear a little later on. Today will not be an all-day washout, but it could be dreary at times off and on all day. Highs will top out in the low 80s this afternoon.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies will drop us into the low to mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

While I still think Friday will be mainly dry, I did up our rain chances just a little bit. I don’t think everyone sees rain, but some, especially near the KY/VA/TN/WV borders will have the best chance to see it. Highs will only top out in the low 80s thanks to a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will still be a good day to head out to the area festivals and high school football games! Scattered rain chances continue Friday night as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Both weekend days look a little soggy at times. Again, not an all-day washout rain, but enough to put a damper on folks doing anything outside, including those heading up to Lexington on Saturday to watch the Cats take on the EKU Colonels at Kroger Field. Highs will top out close to 80 both days and drop into the low 60s both nights.

Monday and Tuesday are trending a little drier for the moment, but that trend could always change in the next couple of days. It will be a touch warmer as we see a little more sunshine, with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s. We’re still going to be below average temperature-wise the next several days.

Our next system could arrive by the middle of next week. We’re still keeping an eye on that one.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.