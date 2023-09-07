‘Brothers’ Run’ started by Woodford Co. mother to honor sons

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

Each year, according to the CDC, more than 41,000 people die by suicide and leave behind family and friends to deal with the tragic loss.

A Woodford County mother who felt that loss not once but twice has now turned her grief into action by bringing people together to talk about suicide and ways to stop it.

Big Spring Park in Versailles is a place meant to bring people together.

Angela Wiese and Laura Baker are two women who share a bond over something they wish did not tie them together.

“I lost a brother to suicide, and that was 10 years ago,” said Laura Baker.

“I just miss them being around, I miss everything about them. I miss hearing their voices; I miss hearing their laugh,” said Angela Wiese.

Wiese, a Woodford Co. mother, is talking about her two sons, Mason and Ethan.

“Mason was just a really friendly kind of quiet kind of kid, guy. He just liked to be in the gym, and he liked to help people with their fitness goals. Ethan, the same but Ethan had a little more sass to him, he was a little more confident and sassier,” said Wiese.

Wiese knows the pain of losing not one but two of her sons by suicide.

Mason died at the age of 19, and then less than two years after his death, Ethan, a senior in high school, also died by suicide.

“Losing them to suicide was just, I had never really lost anyone close to me to suicide,” said Wiese.

The death of her sons rocked the family, but they pulled together, trying to understand the why and how this could happen.

“We had to just come together as a family, and we had to talk about it. We had to get professional help with someone who specializes in suicide bereavement,” said Wiese.

Laura Baker knows that pain too and, like Wiese, has had to work through it.

“It’s so hard to talk about, and I think our experience is very similar that neither of us had any idea that it was coming. That is the story I have heard over and over again. Nobody ever had any idea,” said Baker.

In 2019 Wiese wanted to honor her sons but also create a space of awareness where suicide could be discussed openly.

Running helped with her own grief, so she started the Brothers’ Run 3K, its purpose simple.

“Raising awareness and bringing suicide to light and talking about it because no one wants to talk about it,” said Wiese.

Wiese’s family was rocked again by suicide in 2021 with the loss of her 13-year-old niece.

It is why this event, to her and the conversation it can open up in a community, is so important.

The Brothers’ Run connects people and resources.

Laura Baker found her way to the run and found purpose in volunteering.

“It feels like you need a way to channel your grief and these big feelings that you have, and it definitely makes me feel like I’m able to make some kind of impact,” said Baker.

It is a day meant to provide an uplifting environment to talk about a difficult subject.

It’s also a reminder, Angela Wiese hopes, for survivors like her to put one foot in front of the other and know there is support along the way.

“They are not alone; there are other people that are going through the same thing, and being around those people is helpful,” said Wiese.

This Brothers’ Run will take place Saturday at 9 a.m. at Big Spring Park in Versailles.

To date, Wiese has helped raise $160,000 to support community and school programs to address mental health needs in central Kentucky.

If you are attending Saturday and have lost a loved one, you are encouraged to bring a picture for a memory wall.

If you are someone you know is dealing with thoughts of suicide, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.