5 years since mass shooting at Fifth Third Center in Cincinnati

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been five years since a gunman opened fire at the Fifth Third Center in Cincinnati.

Three people were killed and two were injured. The gunman was shot and killed by police

On Wednesday, many of the people who were impacted by the shooting came back together. The event was organized by Louisville resident Whitney Austin, who was shot 12 times during the 2018 attack.

The first person shot at Fifth Third Tower that day was at the event as well. The bullet went through Brian Sarver’s back and out his front side. He said he dove into a stairwell as the gunman continued to fire off rounds toward him.

“I guess it’s like anything, I have a little bit of PTSD,” Sarver said. “I’m a religious person, so I say a lot of prayers to God. And I think in my incident, I was able to reflect on what positive things happened to me that day versus dwelling on the negative. So again, I survived. I’m not paralyzed, right? I am one of the two very lucky folks that survived actually getting hit by a bullet.”

Austin later founded the organization “Whitney Strong” which aims to put an end to gun violence.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species reported in Kentucky for first time in state history
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man charged after taking three kids, threatening to kill them
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
One charged, one on the run in ATV theft case
Casper Burkhart
Golden Alert issued in Laurel County

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Cold front brings scattered showers and storms today
Floyd County Schools
Floyd County Schools announce closing for funeral services
Justell Bridge
KYTC: Justell Bridge reopens with weight limit
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Bridge Reopens - 11