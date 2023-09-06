University gets largest donation in school history for student scholarships

Photo: University of the Cumberlands
Photo: University of the Cumberlands(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Kentucky university will be able to help more students begin their college career thanks to the single largest donation in school history.

On Tuesday, officials with the University of the Cumberlands announced the O. Wayne Rollins Foundation has donated $25 million to support student scholarships.

The university will match the donation, bringing the total up to $50 million. The money will go toward the R. Randall Rollins Endowed Scholars Program, which benefits 500 on-campus students each year to get a college education without having to go into massive debt.

“At Cumberlands, we believe every student deserves equal access to a quality, affordable education,” said President Larry Cockrum in a news release. “This transformational gift will have a lasting impact on the lives of our students, allowing them to pursue their dreams without the financial burden that often accompanies higher education.”

The new scholarship program is part of several initiatives launched by the university in recent years to make getting an education more affordable for students.

You can read the news release from the college about the donation here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species reported in Kentucky for first time in state history
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Commonwealth’s Attorney seeks death penalty against Erica Lawson
Laurel County man sentenced for his role in cockfighting case
Two arrested following brief standoff in SWVA
Woman, child rescued following nearly 15-foot fall close to S. KY dam

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
One charged, one on the run in ATV theft case
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man charged after taking three kids, threatening to kill them
WYMT First Alert Weather
Rain chances moving in later today ahead of cold front
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard. (AP)
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announces safety steward