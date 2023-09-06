Roy Kidd being moved into hospice care

EKU provided an update regarding former head football coach Roy Kidd on Wednesday.
EKU provided an update regarding former head football coach Roy Kidd on Wednesday.(EKU Athletics)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky University sent out a health update regarding their most successful head coach in the football program’s history, Wednesday afternoon.

In a post on social media, the university provided an update on Roy Kidd’s status.

“Coach Kidd is currently at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The family plans to move him into hospice care in the next few days,” the university said in a statement. “They are taking all comfort measures at this time. Thank you for all your concern and prayers.”

Kidd, who is also a Corbin native, won two national championships as coach of the Colonels in 1979 and 1982. He also won 314 games in his career and has received Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year honors ten times.

