Rain chances moving in later today ahead of cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you have anything you need to get done outside, do it early today. Rain chances start this afternoon and they will be around off and on for a few days.

Today and Tonight

We will start the day on another mild and muggy note with some patchy fog and temperatures near the 70-degree mark. The first few hours of today look partly cloudy before the clouds start to increase with rain chances later today. Scattered showers and storms are possible both later today and tonight. Scattered is the key word to remember there and it will not be an all-day, or all night for that matter, washout rain chance. Highs will still climb to the mid to upper 80s before the rain hits and drop into the upper 60s tonight.

Extended Forecast

The cold front approaches and passes through the region tomorrow and scattered showers and storms will ride along with it, so the rain chances will continue. I think they will be mainly early, but are possible well into the afternoon. We’ll just have to wait and see. The temperatures will drop, but it won’t be immediate. We will get into the low to mid-80s before the front passes and down in the low 60s behind it. Rain starts to wrap up by Thursday night.

Friday looks mainly dry, so if you want to head out to Old Fashioned Trading Days in Williamsburg, the Gingerbread Festival in Hindman or Neon Days in Letcher County, that will be the day to do it. I can’t rule out a stray rain chance, but I believe most will stay dry. It will be cooler too with highs only topping out in the low 80s with much lower dewpoints. It should also be a good night for Friday night football across the mountains.

The weekend, unfortunately, is trending a little more on the wet side, at least at times. Scattered chances for showers and storms are possible both days and it could be a bit dreary looking at times. The good news is that the cooler temperatures will linger. Highs both days will be in the low 80s and may even stay in the upper 70s at times.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

