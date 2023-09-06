One charged, one on the run in ATV theft case

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is facing charges and police are still searching for one man for their role in a theft late last week.

Police were called to John R. Jones Road outside London for a complaint of the pair trying to steal an ATV from a home on Friday, September 1st.

Once deputies arrived, they discovered the woman, Jessica Lawson, 28, of Barbourville, created a distraction for the homeowner while the man, who police have not identified yet, tried to steal the vehicle.

The ATV stopped working at the end of the driveway and the duo took off.

Deputies searched the area and found Lawson, but not the man.

She is charged with theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespassing. Lawson was also charged on an existing bench warrant for fleeing or evading police.

Police know who the man in the case is and have a warrant out for his arrest. He has not been located yet.

Lawson was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center. She is being held on a $6,500 cash bond.

