Man charged after taking three kids, threatening to kill them

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges for his role in an assault case that police believe could have quickly turned deadly.

It started early Saturday morning at a home in East Bernstadt.

Police were called to Carson Lane after a woman called to tell them the suspect, Jason Frazier, 41, of East Bernstadt was at a home there in violation of an emergency protective order.

When they arrived, the woman told police Frazier had hit her in the head and took three children, ages six, three and two from the home. Police say only one of them belonged to the suspect.

Police say Frazier took the kids in a car and started heading out of the county, where he allegedly called the woman threatening to wreck the car and kill himself and the children.

After a be on the lookout message was issued, police found Frazier in Berea.

He was detained there until Laurel County sheriff’s deputies could arrive to take him into custody.

Frazier is charged with two counts of custodial interference, three counts of terroristic threatening and violating an EPO.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center where is he being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.