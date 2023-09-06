Leaders meet to talk about next step in chemical weapons destruction process

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The process to destroy chemical weapons in Madison County ended in July, but community members said the work is not over yet.

In 1984, leaders first met to talk about getting rid of the dangerous stockpile. The weapons had been around since World War 2.

The last weapon was destroyed on July 7.

However, after the weapons were destroyed, leaders explained the warheads still contained some residual agent.

“The war heads that we punched and drained still contain some residual agent but not much. But we put those in cans and a cap on those cans. And they have to be run through a chamber for final destruction,” Ron Hink, with Bechtel Parsons Bluegrass, said.

Now, the attention turns to secondary waste, demolition of the facilities and finding jobs for the people engaged in the process.

Leaders said there are several companies interested in investing in Richmond and Madison County. Some of the companies deal with military ammunitions.

“But I can tell you there is a company that that is planning to locate here that the estimate employment for that company is between 75 an 125 people,” Craig Williams explained.

Another community meeting will be held on December 6.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

