Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announces safety steward

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new position has been filled to try to keep horses safe.

Beth Bungert has been named Safety Steward by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. In June, the Horse Integrity and Safety Authority and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission created the position.

Bungert will make sure safety standards and regulations are being met at the tracks. She’ll also make recommendations to racetrack management about the safety of horses and riders.

“Safety is the responsibility of everyone involved in racing,” Executive director of KHRC Jamie Eads said. “Centralized communication between officials, racing participants and track management is a key aspect of both safety and compliance. We’re excited to have Beth join us, because she is someone who understands daily operations and can identify potential improvements in safety protocol. And, importantly, she is a long-time horsewoman who cares about the safety of the sport.”

Bungert has spent 20 years in racing and has done just about every possible job in the industry.

“This position is the culmination of a career on the racetrack. I have been involved in almost every aspect of racing and look forward to bringing those experiences together for the safety of both horse and rider,” said Bungert.

