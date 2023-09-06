In-person sports wagering to begin in Kentucky

Popular harness racing track will be one of several in-person places to place bets on sporting events in Kentucky Thursday.(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Thursday, in-person sports betting will become available at 10 a.m.

At the Red Mile in Lexington, they are preparing for people to come in and place their wagers.

“It’s almost hard to believe, if you’ve been following the sports wagering battle, so to speak, that it’s finally here.” V.P. of Racing and Sports Wagering Operations for Red Mile, Gabe Prewitt, said.

It’s a fast-moving timeline for those in the Commonwealth.

Prewitt says they’re working hard to have everything set up, and they’re coming down to the wire.

If you’re a Kentuckian who doesn’t know exactly how this will work, the Red Mile wants to assure you they’ll be there to help.

Analysts in the industry say there will be a variety of sports to bet on through different sports books.

“You’ll be able to wager on football, baseball, basketball, and you’ll be able to do so in a variety of ways.” Geoff Zochodne, with Covers, said. “There should be teasers, parlays, props, a pretty wide assortment depending on which book you visit.”

Zochodne says there was a compressed and quick timeframe to launch sports betting in Kentucky.

“For regulators, there are certain niche sports that perhaps they’re not quite comfortable with and need to understand more to before they allow it to be offering, but on Thursday, you’ll be able to walk into, say, Churchill Downs and get a bet down on the Thursday Night Football game,” Zochodne said.

For people in Lexington, when you walk into Red Mile, you can go to one of their 14 self-serve kiosks or five manned tellers to place your wager.

“It’ll be very easy because we have a lot of people on the property who are well-versed in this. Caesars Entertainment operates about 186 sportsbooks.” Prewitt said, “We’re happy to have a lot of our management here on the property within the sports book that are coming from other properties internally. So, we have plenty of people that can show you exactly how things work.”

While retail betting in the state starts on September 7, online betting will begin on September 28.

