Golden Alert issued in Laurel County

Casper Burkhart
Casper Burkhart
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing man.

A Golden Alert was issued for Casper Burkhart, 60.

Deputies said he was last seen off U.S. 25 at 4:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

Burkhart was reportedly wearing blue sweatpants, a blue shirt and grey tennis shoes.

Deputies said he is 5′6″, 130 pounds and requires constant supervision and medication.

If you have any information on the location of Burkhart, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

