Four EKY counties to receive high-speed internet funding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a $386 million investment to expand high-speed internet access to 46 counties across the state.

State leaders said the funding will allow providers to run fiber to each location.

Across the commonwealth, more than 25,000 locations were considered to have no service, while more than 17,000 were considered unserved.

“High-speed internet is not a luxury anymore. It’s a necessity for work, school, health care and more, and every Kentuckian deserves access,” Gov. Beshear said. “During our first round of state funding, we made the largest investment in our history, and today we are breaking our own record with another historic milestone toward our promise to connect every home and business in the commonwealth to affordable, reliable high-speed internet.”

Four Eastern Kentucky counties will receive funding: Bell, Laurel, Pike and Pulaski.

In Bell County, officials will get more than $214,000 for the project. It will serve 27 homes and businesses.

Laurel County will receive more than $3.6 million. The project will serve 448 homes and businesses.

Pike County is set to receive more than $4.3 million in funding. The project will serve 263 homes and businesses.

In Pulaski County, officials will get nearly $20,000. The project will serve 1,904 homes and businesses.

For a full list of awards from across Kentucky, click here.

