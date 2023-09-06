Floyd County Schools announce closing for funeral services

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Administrators at Floyd County Schools announced all schools will be closed Friday, September 8, for funeral services.

Funeral services for Lead Driver Trainer Coordinator Dwayne Dawson are scheduled for noon at the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home.

The closing will allow Dawson’s colleagues at the Floyd County Transportation Department to attend the service.

“Please keep his family, friends and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers as we collectively grieve this loss,” school officials said.

Administrators said a make-up day will be added to the calendar at the end of the school year.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.