Floyd County Schools announce closing for funeral services

Floyd County Schools
Floyd County Schools(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Administrators at Floyd County Schools announced all schools will be closed Friday, September 8, for funeral services.

Funeral services for Lead Driver Trainer Coordinator Dwayne Dawson are scheduled for noon at the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home.

The closing will allow Dawson’s colleagues at the Floyd County Transportation Department to attend the service.

“Please keep his family, friends and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers as we collectively grieve this loss,” school officials said.

Administrators said a make-up day will be added to the calendar at the end of the school year.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species reported in Kentucky for first time in state history
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Commonwealth’s Attorney seeks death penalty against Erica Lawson
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Laurel County man sentenced for his role in cockfighting case
Two arrested following brief standoff in SWVA

Latest News

Destruction of chemical weapons at Blue Grass Army Depot nears completion
Leaders meet to talk about next step in chemical weapons destruction process
Friends of the Tug Fork pulled decades-old rubber from the river Wednesday, surpassing 10,000...
‘Call it a Goodyear’: Partnership sees removal of more than 10,000 tires from the Tug Fork
GRAND HOTEL SITE HAZARD
Eight years later, former Grand Hotel property turning into outdoor space
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Grand Hotel - Olivia 6