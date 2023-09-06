Eight years later, former Grand Hotel property turning into outdoor space for community

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - September 1 marked eight years since the Grand Hotel in downtown Hazard burned down and the lot has sat vacant since then.

City of Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini said it was one of the worst fires the city has ever seen.

”We lost the Grand Hotel, the Peking restaurant, several businesses were in it, but we had several homes. People lived there and it’s been a blank hole for eight years,” he said.

In 2021, Mayor Mobelini said the city gained ownership of the historic Grand Hotel property. Now they are working to turn that vacant lot into something special.

”What you see now is the prep work. It’s a huge area and it’s going to be an outdoor space,” he said.

A turfed area along Main Street that Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards said is going to create new opportunities for the community.

”We’re still kind of working on the layout but there are definitely things that we know we want. We know we want the space for stage, we want to have a space for just public area,” Richards said. “So wide open space where people can play games.”

She said they also hope new businesses will get a chance to thrive with three to five food truck stalls plus market stalls will be available to rent. Richards said they are creating a space for a bit of everything.

”We want to have some permanent cornhole boards and things like that in town, and we want to have some permanent seating in here. In addition to that we know we want to have the food truck spaces and the market stall spaces,” she said.

Not only is the project going to be something exciting and new for the community. Richards also said they are hoping to implement pieces of history from the Grand Hotel.

“When the Grand Hotel unfortunately had to be taken down it had a lot of limestone pieces on it that were large. So, we hope to use that in the design,” she said.

Richards and Mobelini said they do not have a specific date as to when everything will be completed but they said it will take time.

However, they do hope to have the area usable in some capacity by Oktoberfest which will take place on October 8.

