Country folk singer Tyler Childers coming to Knoxville
Tyler Childers will be making a stop in Knoxville during his global tour.
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tyler Childers and his band The Food Stamps will be making a stop in Knoxville on their global “Mule Pull ‘24 Tour.”
They’re scheduled to play at Thompson-Boling Arena on April 16.
They will then travel to Bridgestone Arena for two nights, April 18 and 19.
Pre-sale tickets are available on Sept. 13 while the general sale starts Sept. 15 at noon.
