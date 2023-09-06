Country folk singer Tyler Childers coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tyler Childers and his band The Food Stamps will be making a stop in Knoxville on their global “Mule Pull ‘24 Tour.”

They’re scheduled to play at Thompson-Boling Arena on April 16.

They will then travel to Bridgestone Arena for two nights, April 18 and 19.

Pre-sale tickets are available on Sept. 13 while the general sale starts Sept. 15 at noon.

