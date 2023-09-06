Cold front brings spotty rain chances for midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Spotty showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front sweeps across the region. It will not be a washout, but some showers are possible at times.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

Scattered showers are possible tonight as mild and muggy weather continues. It will not rain all night, but some showers can not be ruled out. Lows fall into the upper-60s under a partly to mainly cloudy sky. Some areas of dense fog are also possible.

The forecast does not change much on Thursday. Spotty showers and storms are possible, but it will not rain all day. Temperatures top out in the mid-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Into Thursday night, once this weather system moves east, we will welcome some drier air into the region. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of us stay dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures fall into the lower-60s.

Friday & The Weekend

Drier air will filter into the mountains on Friday. As a result, humidity levels will be lower as highs top out near average. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but the overall chance is low. Highs on Friday reach the mid-80s, while lows dip into the lower-60s. The forecast is looking pretty good for week four of high school football.

We are tracking an unsettled weather pattern into the weekend. Scattered showers look possible on Saturday and Sunday under a partly sunny sky. It does not look like a weekend washout, but you may need the umbrella at times.

Temperatures will be near average and below average. Highs reach the upper-70s and lower-80s on Saturday and Sunday, while lows fall into the lower-60s.

Extended Forecast

Temperatures look to stay near average as we kick off the new work week. Highs top out in the low-and-mid-80s on Monday under a mix of Sun and clouds. A stray shower is possible, but most of the region looks dry. Lows dip into the lower-60s.

More rain chances are possible on Tuesday as our next cold front rolls across the area. Highs stay in the mid-80s, and lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.