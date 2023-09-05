Woman found safe after Laurel Co. search

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was found safe in Laurel County after she was reported missing Sunday, deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Janice Middleton, 37, was reportedly last seen off Sun Ray Drive near London.

Officials said K-9 search teams were sent to the area, and they were able to find a scent trail.

12 rescue units searched the area.

Officials said a family member reportedly found Middleton in a field.

She was taken to CHI St. Joseph Health.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Name released following deadly Powell Co. crash
Fatal crash
One dead after car crash in Corbin
DUI image
Three injured in crash, one charged with DUI
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Laurel County person of interest
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest

Latest News

NA
Anderson Co. nurse reportedly stole pain medicine from nursing home
Purple and turquoise are the colors of suicide prevention.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Work began on Justell Bridge in Floyd County and this is the only way out for some in the...
Justell Bridge in Floyd County fails inspection
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Commonwealth’s Attorney seeks death penalty against Erica Lawson