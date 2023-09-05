Woman found safe after Laurel Co. search

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was found safe in Laurel County after she was reported missing Sunday, deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Janice Middleton, 37, was reportedly last seen off Sun Ray Drive near London.

Officials said K-9 search teams were sent to the area, and they were able to find a scent trail.

12 rescue units searched the area.

Officials said a family member reportedly found Middleton in a field.

She was taken to CHI St. Joseph Health.

