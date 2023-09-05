Woman, child rescued following nearly 15-foot fall close to S. KY dam

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are recovering following a pretty good fall this weekend in Southern Kentucky.

It happened Sunday near the dam on Beaver Creek behind Kennett’s Antiques in Wayne County.

Officials with the Wayne County Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post a woman and a child fell around 15 feet. They were not identified.

They were able to be rescued and were taken to the Wayne County Hospital for treatment.

No word on their current condition.

