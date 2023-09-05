UofL doctor explains rare skin cancer Jimmy Buffett passed away from

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the passing of legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, the topic of skin cancer has been on many people’s minds this week.

Merkel cell carcinoma, the version of skin cancer Jimmy Buffett passed away from, is a very rare form of the disease.

Dr. Jason Chesney of UofL Health said that the disease has between 2,000 and 3,000 cases a year across the U.S. In comparison, melanoma has roughly 70,000 cases a year.

Dr. Chesney said one of the most important ways to treat Merkel cell carcinoma is early detection and early treatment.

“One of the bigger risk factors for Merkle cell isn’t different from a lot of different forms of cancer, which is age,” Dr. Chesney said. “The vast majority of Merkle cell carcinoma patients present after the age of 70. That has to do with the immune system waiting and allowing these cells to grow into tumors.”

Typically, Merkel cell will present as a pimple that won’t pop with a red or purple look to it.

