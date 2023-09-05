UK student shares blood transfusion story

We spoke with a 21-year-old woman who needed blood transfusions after she was involved in a car accident that killed her friend.
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 2023 WKYT blood drive at the Kentucky Blood Center starts this Wednesday.

According to the Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets.

On March 17, 2018, Megan Picinich and her friend Aubrey Howard were riding in a car on Union Mill Road in Jessamine County. According to deputies, the driver of the car lost control, hitting a tree.

Howard died after the crash. She was 15 years old.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Picinich was taken to the hospital with injuries to her head, arm, back and pelvis.

“I lost all consciousness,” Picinich said. “I don’t really remember the actual accident, which is a good thing.”

Within the blink of an eye, the Jessamine County teen needed blood.

“I accepted blood after the accident. My blood levels were really weird,” Picinich said. “I know I had a few blood transfusions then, especially the night of the day after.”

Picinich is O+, and months after the accident, she needed more blood donations.

“I had a lot of medical needs, then blood transfusions and whatnot,” Picinich said.

Now a UK senior, Picinich tells us in the past, she was not a blood donor, but her traumatic experience has changed her views on helping others.

“Somebody like Aubrey, if there would have been more they could have done, she would have taken a lot of blood,” Picinich said.

Picinich gave her reasons for giving blood:

  1. It is free.
  2. It only takes around an hour.
  3. Statistics say one in four people need blood.

You can see how far blood donations can go. This 21-year-old is evidence.

“I’ve had rarely been in pain when you give blood. It’s a quick prick, and you’re done,” Picinich said.

The 2023 WKYT Blood Drive is this Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. each day at all three centers

Blood Center locations involved in the 2023 WKYT Blood Drive

  • Beaumont/ Lexington (primary for media interviews) 3121 Beaumont Centre Circle
  • Andover/ Lexington 3130 Maple Leaf Drive
  • Frankfort 363 Versailles Road Suite 300

