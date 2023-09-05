Two Wildcats receive SEC weekly honors

Barion Brown named SEC Special Teams player of the week Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football
Barion Brown named SEC Special Teams player of the week Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football(UK Athletics)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Sophomore wide receiver and return specialist Barion Brown and junior linebacker Trevin Wallace earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors for their performances in UK’s season-opening 44-14 victory over Ball State at Kroger Field.

Brown was named special teams player of the week. Brown’s performance was highlighted by his 99 yard kickoff return. He ended the day with 117 total return yards, making him the only player in the SEC to reach 100 kick return yards.

Wallace tied his career high in tackles, tallying a team-high 12 tackles versus the Cardinals, including seven tackles for loss.

The Wildcats return to Kroger Field on Sept. 9 against Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead after car crash in Corbin
.
Name released following deadly Powell Co. crash
Kentucky is known for three things: horses, basketball and bourbon; but have you ever seen a...
‘It is priceless:’ Bowling Green man selling vintage bourbon bottle for $1M
A toddler died after an accident at a family-owned auto shop in Massachusetts. WCVB via CNN...
Town in tears after toddler’s auto shop death in Massachusetts
The event was a memorial for Kent Rose, the man who planned it on his death bed seven years ago.
‘This was literally his dying wish’: Arm Drop Revival serves as memorial for the face of Floyd County drag racing

Latest News

WYMT
Team of the Week: Jackson County Generals
Corbin is looking for their first state title since 1982.
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 3
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
Mountain News at 5:30 - Mountain top 10 - mtn top ten seperate
Prestonsburg Blackcat football
Top 5 plays from week three of HS football