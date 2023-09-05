Two Wildcats receive SEC weekly honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Sophomore wide receiver and return specialist Barion Brown and junior linebacker Trevin Wallace earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors for their performances in UK’s season-opening 44-14 victory over Ball State at Kroger Field.

Brown was named special teams player of the week. Brown’s performance was highlighted by his 99 yard kickoff return. He ended the day with 117 total return yards, making him the only player in the SEC to reach 100 kick return yards.

Wallace tied his career high in tackles, tallying a team-high 12 tackles versus the Cardinals, including seven tackles for loss.

The Wildcats return to Kroger Field on Sept. 9 against Eastern Kentucky.

