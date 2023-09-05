Two arrested following brief standoff in SWVA

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A shots fired complaint led to a standoff this weekend in Southwest Virginia.

Deputies from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the Norton and Wise police departments were called to a home on Guest River Road in Norton Saturday.

When they arrived, they found Samuel Smith, 46, of Norton, had allegedly fired a gun at bondsmen who were there to take him into custody on bond violations.

He was taken into custody not long after police arrived on the scene.

During the incident, police discovered another person, Rebecca Pogue, 26, of Norton, was still inside the home and would not come out. She had outstanding warrants on her in Virginia and Tennessee and was possibly armed.

Once police got a search warrant to enter the home, members of the Virginia State Police and Wise County Sheriff’s Office tactical teams made entry into the home. Pogue was found hiding inside and was arrested.

Smith is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and brandishing a firearm. Pogue was charged on her outstanding warrants.

No word on where they were taken to jail.

