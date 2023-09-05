September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the most recent study by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 2020, the report said there were 6,146 veteran suicide deaths.

Licensed psychologist with the Kentucky VA’s office Dr. Rachel Hempel Rhudy is on the suicide prevention team and said they are constantly working to change the stigma around suicide.

“Veterans do continue to be at a higher risk for suicide compared to the general population. This might be for a number of different factors. We know that veterans might be more likely in some instances to struggle with anxiety, depression, PTSD in some instances. We also know that veterans when they are re-adjusting back to civilian life that they face unique challenges that the general public does not face,” she said.

She said during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month everyone needs to work together to make a change.

“Just normalizing that when people are having a time of stress or mental health is at its lowest point. Thoughts of suicide are not uncommon at all. The other thing is just reassuring them that help is available, and help is out there,” she said.

If you or a loved one is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988 and if you are a veteran press one. Someone like Dr. Hempel Rhudy will answer the phone to listen and find a solution.

“I really want to emphasize all of the different treatments that veterans are eligible for. We have treatments that are specially designed in research to help veterans with PTSD. We have treatments for substance use, we have treatments for depression or anxiety,” she said.

Dialing the 988 crisis line will connect you with a trained crisis counselor.

988 is confidential, free and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

