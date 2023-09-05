Scattered showers return for Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our stretch of dry weather is coming to an end as we are tracking rain chances for the middle of the week.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

Another mild, muggy night is on tap across the mountains. Temperatures only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Some areas of dense fog will be possible. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of the region will be dry.

Rain chances look to increase on Wednesday as our next weather system moves into the area. Scattered showers and storms are possible. We are not expecting any severe weather problems, but some heavier showers can not be ruled out. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-80s under a partly sunny sky.

Into Wednesday night, isolated showers can not be ruled out. Again, we remain partly to mostly cloudy. Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-upper-60s.

End of the Work Week

Isolated showers look to linger into Thursday under a mix of Sun and clouds. It will not be a washout, but some showers are possible at times. Temperatures remain in the mid-and-upper-80s, while lows fall into the lower-60s.

Behind this midweek weather system, we are tracking some cooler, drier air to filter into the region.

A stray shower can not be ruled out on Friday, but most of the region looks dry and partly cloudy. Highs top out in the low-and-mid-80s, while lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

Weekend Forecast

Models are hinting at spotty rain chances for the upcoming weekend.

It does not look like a washout, but some isolated showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Highs top out in the lower-80s on both days, while lows fall into the lower-60s.

