Mock mass casualties incident held for Madison Co. EMS students

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County EMS students have spent weeks working towards their certification. It all came down to a test on Tuesday that they didn’t even know was coming.

“We were told it was a skills day, practicing a few skills, hands-on things, and we show up, and it’s actually going to be a mass casualties incident simulation,” said Brent Billings, EMS student.

The simulation is a mock active shooter incident that’s supposed to act as a real-life scenario. Actors pretended to be wounded citizens.

“We have an active shooter situation at a county fair, and they’re gonna come out and triage the patients,” said instructor Rebecca Sizemore.

Causing all the false “chaos” in the middle of a random Tuesday is supposed to prepare students for what they could see after graduating from the program.

“In the real world, they could run into an incident like this. It’s not gonna be perfect today, but it gives them an opportunity to put their skills to use,” Sizemore said.

In less than two hours, after the students were sent to tend to their “victims,” the mock situation was diffused, and the students were sent away with a valuable learning experience.

“That’s what first responding is; you always have to be prepared. You can’t study up for it before the call goes out,” said Billings.

Officials say if you want to learn how to respond to emergencies just like this mock one, you can join their classes this fall. Those classes begin on November 28. Spots are limited, so they encourage anyone interested to register now.

