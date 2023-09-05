Laurel County man sentenced for his role in cockfighting case
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man has been sentenced for this role in a cockfighting case.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Oakley “Whitey” Hatfield was sentenced in federal court on August 22nd to one year and one day in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Hatfield was one of nine people charged following a Kentucky State Police raid at the Bald Rock facility in June 2021.
The newspaper reports while Hatfield was waiting to stand trial earlier this year, he asked a witness in the case to lie about the role his girlfriend had in the operation.
Hatfield pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiring to sponsor and exhibit animals in a fighting venture and one charge of attending an animal fight.
