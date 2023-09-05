Kentucky remains out of College Football’s Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After week one of the college football season Kentucky has yet to crack the Top 25.

UK did land 15-votes in this week’s AP Polls, however, after their 44-14 win over Ball State on Saturday, September 2nd.

Kentucky will be back in action this Saturday in Lexington versus in-state rival EKU.

Check out the full top 25 below:

Rank Previous Rank Record 1. Georgia 1 1-0 2. Michigan 2 1-0 3. Alabama 4 1-0 4. Florida State 8 1-0 5. Ohio State 3 1-0 6. USC 6 2-0 7. Penn State 7 1-0 8. Washington 10 1-0 9. Tennessee 12 1-0 10. Notre Dame 13 1-0 11. Texas 11 1-0 12. Utah 14 1-0 13. Oregon 15 1-0 14. LSU 5 0-1 15. Kansas State 16 1-0 16. Oregon State 18 1-0 17. North Carolina 21 1-0 18. Oklahoma 20 1-0 19. Wisconsin 19 1-0 20. Ole Miss 22 1-0 21. Duke NR 1-0 22. Colorado NR 1-0 23. Texas A&M 23 1-0 24. Tulane 24 1-0 25. Clemson 9 0-1

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi St. 5, Miami 4, NC State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno St. 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa St. 2, Texas St. 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington St. 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.

