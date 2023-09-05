Kentucky remains out of College Football’s Top 25
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After week one of the college football season Kentucky has yet to crack the Top 25.
UK did land 15-votes in this week’s AP Polls, however, after their 44-14 win over Ball State on Saturday, September 2nd.
Kentucky will be back in action this Saturday in Lexington versus in-state rival EKU.
Check out the full top 25 below:
|Rank
|Previous Rank
|Record
|1. Georgia
|1
|1-0
|2. Michigan
|2
|1-0
|3. Alabama
|4
|1-0
|4. Florida State
|8
|1-0
|5. Ohio State
|3
|1-0
|6. USC
|6
|2-0
|7. Penn State
|7
|1-0
|8. Washington
|10
|1-0
|9. Tennessee
|12
|1-0
|10. Notre Dame
|13
|1-0
|11. Texas
|11
|1-0
|12. Utah
|14
|1-0
|13. Oregon
|15
|1-0
|14. LSU
|5
|0-1
|15. Kansas State
|16
|1-0
|16. Oregon State
|18
|1-0
|17. North Carolina
|21
|1-0
|18. Oklahoma
|20
|1-0
|19. Wisconsin
|19
|1-0
|20. Ole Miss
|22
|1-0
|21. Duke
|NR
|1-0
|22. Colorado
|NR
|1-0
|23. Texas A&M
|23
|1-0
|24. Tulane
|24
|1-0
|25. Clemson
|9
|0-1
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi St. 5, Miami 4, NC State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno St. 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa St. 2, Texas St. 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington St. 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.
