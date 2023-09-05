Justell Bridge in Floyd County fails inspection

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Justell bridge in the Betsy Layne community of Floyd County failed the recent state inspection. Work on the bride began on Tuesday.

People living across the bridge have only one way out, and that is by taking the Justell Bridge. Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams said it would be more of an issue to close it than to keep it open.

“The residents are going to have to park on the other side of U.S. 23 and run across U.S. 23 to get to their vehicles that are parked so you can only imagine what is going to happen if it ends up being closed,” said Williams.

Officials have reached out to the highway department which explained the bridge will not be completely closed.

“It is our understanding that at this point the bridge is not going to be closed to traffic, crews are going to try and keep the bridge open and hopefully do repairs with keeping the bridge open for residents,” explained Williams.

Floyd County does have options in place in case the bridge does end up being closed.

“We have been proactive, the county has and we have been in contact with the state trying to see what we can do to assist and we are looking at other options in the event the bridge is closed so residents can have another way out,” added Williams.

There is no timetable for when the bridge repairs will be complete, and Williams says he is here to help the residents in anyway he can.

