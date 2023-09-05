Hyden mural represents community heroes

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - A new mural representing Leslie Countians who made an impact beyond Eastern Kentucky is now finished.

Created by Pink Merl Design Company, the mural is a symbolic representation of Hall of Fame quarterback Tim Couch, legendary Bluegrass band “The Osborne Brothers” and trailblazing nurse Mary Breckinridge.

“They show hope, they show opportunity and it was great for us to be able to recognize what those folks have done with this mural,” said Joel Brashear with the Hyden Citizens Bank, which paid for the painting.

Each person has a symbol woven into the mural representing how they were influential.

“You have Tim Couch’s football autographed, and then my favorite part of that is the subtle two behind the ball. I think that’s really neat,” said Joel Brashear.

Brashear also said they plan to expand the mural with other symbols of Leslie County pride.

