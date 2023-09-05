Heat continues for now, cold front brings rain & cooler temps later

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mild and muggy conditions will continue for a while longer, but we’re going to see clouds start to increase in the next couple of days.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will wake up in the mid to upper 60s this morning, so it will be a warm trip to the bus stop. Even with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today, our temperatures will soar into the upper 80s. Stay hydrated and cool. I can’t rule out a stray rain chance in the heat of the day or at times during the evening and overnight hours, so be aware of that. Our partly to mostly cloudy skies continue tonight and that will keep us mild again by Wednesday morning. Lows only drop to about 70.

Extended Forecast

While it will not be an all-day washout, rain chances start to increase in scattered form by Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. Some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out either. I do believe the spotty rain chances will keep us a touch cooler on Wednesday, and I do mean a touch. We’re still probably going to get into the mid to upper 80s in most spots. The muggy conditions will again continue tomorrow. Don’t worry though. Relief is coming. Scattered showers and storms will continue on Wednesday night. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

The cold front moves in on Thursday. The daytime hours will still be warm, but there will be a drastic change by the time we get to the overnight hours. Scattered showers and partly to mostly cloudy skies will still let us climb into the mid-80s in front of the front, but behind it, we’re down to around 60° and the mugginess all but disappears.

Friday and Saturday feature some spotty rain chances but temperatures will drop into the low 80s and feel absolutely amazing compared to where we have been.

Have a good week!

