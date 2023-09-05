Anderson Co. nurse reportedly stole pain medicine from nursing home

NA
(Shelby County Detention Center)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A nurse is facing several charges after police said she stole morphine from a nursing home.

Her arrest citation said Abigail Hall, 50, is a registered nurse at Heritage Hall Rehab & Wellness Center in Anderson County.

Lawrenceburg Police were reportedly called to the facility to respond to reports of a worker leaving intoxicated.

Hall was arrested on August 27 after being pulled over and failing a field sobriety test.

The arrest citation said another nurse at Heritage Hall saw Hall go into a bathroom on the property and leave behind the top of a morphine bottle.

When the facility took inventory of their medication, they found 30 ml of morphine was missing. The nurse said Hall signed out morphine for three patients during her shift.

Police said they found seven syringes full of a blue liquid in Hall’s backpack. It was determined to be morphine.

Hall reportedly admitted to police that she was stealing patients’ pain medicine and swapping it with a mixture of water and blue food coloring since January.

Signature HealthCARE released this statement:

Hall was taken to the Shelby County Detention Center and is facing several charges, including wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.

