Woman facing charges after reportedly driving under the influence

London DUI
London DUI(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky woman is facing charges after reportedly driving under the influence.

On Saturday, officials with the London Police Department said Michelle Johnson, 29, of London, was pulled over on Levi Jackson Mill Road for a traffic violation.

Police said Johnson reportedly had constricted pupils and slurred speech. Police added they determined she was under the influence of narcotics.

Johnson was arrested for DUI and other traffic violations.

