UVA-Wise administrators looking to increase campus engagement

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - With a record amount of students enrolling into classes at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, administrators are looking to expand campus activities.

“The campus said we’re gonna put time, and resources, and energy into making sure our students have an enriched life outside of the classroom,” said Molly Land, who was hired on as the vibrant campus community coordinator.

The school installed a new gaming room and basketball court. Dozens of clubs are starting up as well.

“We really are trying to provide those resources,” said Molly Land. “I would say one of our most exciting clubs is our International Club.”

The International Club was initiated by sophomore Rachel Six, a student from Chicago who is looking to make the transition easier for international students.

“I like to just sit and talk with them, learn more about their cultures and their countries, and as a psych major, that’s been an amazing opportunity. They also tend to have really interesting perspectives,” said Rachel Six.

Other clubs include Women in STEM, a women’s weightlifting club and other opportunities.

Administrators also plan to include indoor activities when colder temperatures arrive.

