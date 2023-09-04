Mark Stoops gives update on Kenneth Horsey injury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In Kentucky’s season opener against Ball State on Saturday, Wildcat offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey went down with a leg injury right before half time.

Head coach Mark Stoops gave an update about one of the most experienced and skilled players on UK’s O-line during his Monday afternoon news conference, saying Horsey will be out for at least a couple of weeks but not for the rest of the year.

The fifth-year lineman was carted into the locker room on Saturday and did not return for the rest of the game. Stoops did not know Horsey’s status after the game ended, but as a key player to UK’s offense, Horsey’s return to the gridiron this season will be highly anticipated.

