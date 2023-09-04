Tracking rain chances for the middle of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are monitoring some changes in the forecast for the upcoming work week. Rain chances look to increase by midweek as our next weather system moves into the region.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

Another quiet night is on tap across the mountains. We remain dry, but clouds will begin to increase. We stay mild and muggy. Overnight lows only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s. Some areas of dense fog will be possible, mainly in the valleys.

Mostly dry weather looks to stick around on Tuesday. A stray shower or two can not be ruled out, but most of the region looks dry. We see more clouds than Sun on Tuesday, and highs top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Into Tuesday night, mild and muggy weather will linger. Lows dip into the upper-60s and lower-70s under a partly to mainly cloudy sky. Again, some fog will be possible.

Our Next Rain Chance

We are tracking our next weather system by the middle of the week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday under a partly sunny sky. We are not expecting any severe weather, but you may need the umbrella at times. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-80s, while lows dip into the mid-and-upper-60s.

Rain chances look to stick around on Thursday. It will not be a washout, but scattered showers will be possible at times. Temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

Extended Forecast

For Friday and the upcoming weekend, we are tracking some cooler, drier air to filter into the region.

An isolated shower can not be ruled out on Friday, but most of the region looks to stay dry and partly cloudy. Highs top out in the low-and-mid-80s, while lows fall into the lower-60s.

The forecast does not change much for Saturday. Highs stay in the upper-70s and lower-80s with lower humidity. Most of the region looks dry under a mix of Sun and clouds, but a stray shower can not be ruled out. Lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

