Top 5 plays from week three of HS football

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WYMT) - Check out the top plays from this past weekend’s high school football games across the mountains:

5. Pineville’s Landon Robbins takes it to the house.

4. Breathitt’s Austin Sperry with a one-hand grab.

3. Corbin QB Kade Elam dime connection to Eli Pietrowski.

2. Clay County’s Tyson Wagers with the return to the endzone.

1. Prestonburg’s Braydon Jervis with a pick-6.

