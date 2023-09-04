Top 5 plays from week three of HS football
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WYMT) - Check out the top plays from this past weekend’s high school football games across the mountains:
5. Pineville’s Landon Robbins takes it to the house.
4. Breathitt’s Austin Sperry with a one-hand grab.
3. Corbin QB Kade Elam dime connection to Eli Pietrowski.
2. Clay County’s Tyson Wagers with the return to the endzone.
1. Prestonburg’s Braydon Jervis with a pick-6.
