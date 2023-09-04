Three injured in crash, one charged with DUI

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By RJ Johnson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is investigating a two-car crash that injured three people, including a pregnant woman.

Police said the crash happened Sunday at the intersection of US-25W and Cumberland Ave.

One of the victims, a pregnant woman, was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.

Brittany Sulfridge, 38, was reportedly the driver of one car.

Sulfridge was accused of being under the influence at the time of the crash.

She was arrested and charged with DUI, assault and three counts of wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead after car crash in Corbin
Kentucky is known for three things: horses, basketball and bourbon; but have you ever seen a...
‘It is priceless:’ Bowling Green man selling vintage bourbon bottle for $1M
A toddler died after an accident at a family-owned auto shop in Massachusetts. WCVB via CNN...
Town in tears after toddler’s auto shop death in Massachusetts
.
Name released following deadly Powell Co. crash
The event was a memorial for Kent Rose, the man who planned it on his death bed seven years ago.
‘This was literally his dying wish’: Arm Drop Revival serves as memorial for the face of Floyd County drag racing

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Laurel person of interest
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - William "Billy" Robbins Jr
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - London DUI Michelle Johnson
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Sports betting
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Ken Jones