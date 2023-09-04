Three injured in crash, one charged with DUI

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is investigating a two-car crash that injured three people, including a pregnant woman.

Police said the crash happened Sunday at the intersection of US-25W and Cumberland Ave.

One of the victims, a pregnant woman, was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.

Brittany Sulfridge, 38, was reportedly the driver of one car.

Sulfridge was accused of being under the influence at the time of the crash.

She was arrested and charged with DUI, assault and three counts of wanton endangerment.

