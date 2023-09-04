Team of the Week: Jackson County Generals

By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With three weeks of the high school football season in the books, the Jackson County football program is already making a new name for itself as this week’s Team of the Week.

After four seasons wihtout a single win at home, the Generals finally saw victory on their home turf in the second week of high school football when they beat Knott Central 59-22 on Aug. 25.

The Generals would ride that un-familiar taste of success to week three of high school football, taking down Phelps 42-0 on the road. With those two wins, Jackson County now sits at 2-1 on the season.

To the Generals, that pair of wins is especially motivating because the program has only had two total wins over the last three seasons.

Jackson Co. was winless in the 2022 season, they picked up one win against Jenkins in 2021 and in 2020, the Generals grabbed one win against Shawnee.

