Plane makes emergency landing at Ky. airport

An airplane conducted an emergency landing at a Frankfort airport Monday morning, according to police.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - An airplane conducted an emergency landing at a Frankfort airport Monday morning, according to police.

Frankfort Police say they responded to the Capital City Aiport after receiving a call of an airplane needing to conduct an emergency landing.

They say the pilot performed an emergency belly landing in the grass at the airport.

Frankfort EMS took one person to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the Federal Aviation Administration will be handling the investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Name released following deadly Powell Co. crash
Fatal crash
One dead after car crash in Corbin
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Karen Greene Blondell worship service
Former Commonwealth’s Attorney turns park into worship service
DUI image
Three injured in crash, one charged with DUI

Latest News

Perry County 911 does not see an increase in calls on Labor Day.
911 dispatchers see Labor Day as normal workday
The Mint Gaming Hall and Cumberland Run will be placing the first honorary sports bets and open...
Mint Gaming Hall, Cumberland Run to place first honorary sports bet
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Sports Betting - Jack 11
Chasity Conley shared this photo of her Nicholasville home, which caught fire on Saturday,...
UK fraternity raises money for house mother displaced by fire
World Chicken Festival
‘Yes, the show will go on’: Smash Mouth will perform at World Chicken Festival