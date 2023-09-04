Name released following deadly Powell Co. crash

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person was killed in a crash on the Mountain Parkway, officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed to our sister station WKYT.

Troopers said the crash happened near mile marker 33 in Powell County, just outside of Slade around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Officials told WKYT Randy Howell, of Pikeville, lost control of a motorcycle, and it overturned. Howell was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene by the Powell County Coroner.

Charles Roberts, of Pikeville, also reportedly lost control of his motorcycle while trying to avoid the crash. Officials said he was taken to UK Hospital for his injuries, but we do not have an update on his condition.

