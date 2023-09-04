Mint Gaming Hall, Cumberland Run to place first honorary sports bet

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On September 7, retail sports betting becomes legal in the state of Kentucky.

“It brings another economic thing to the state and allow us to compete with the local states,” Mint Gaming Hall and Cumberland Run General Manager, Henry Graffeo said. “Tennessee, Indiana and Ohio already approved it last year... So I think that everyone is going to be excited.”

The Mint Gaming Hall and Cumberland Run will be placing the first honorary sports bets and open up their sports betting kiosks to the public.

Graffeo said he has bet on sports himself and is excited to have that opportunity in sports.

“I’m originally from New Orleans,” Graffeo said. “I am a Saints fan and would love to bet on my Saints every now and then.”

Graffeo said he hopes the legalization will help bring more customers.

“I’m hoping we bring new visitors to the area, both for {Williamsburg} and Corbin,” he said.

The Mint Gaming Hall has a total of six sports betting kiosks available for customers to place bets on.

Graffeo said he is not sure how much money he hopes sports betting will bring in.

Online sports betting in Kentucky opens at the end of September.

