Middlesboro Police Department investigating reported racist incident
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Middlesboro are investigating after a reported racist incident.
Officials said the incident happened on August 27 at Wal-Mart.
The incident reportedly involved two juveniles.
Police said one juvenile was using racial slurs and wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit.
If you have any information, you can call the Middlesboro Police Department at 606-248-3636.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.