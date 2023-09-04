Longtime Bell Co. firefighter has died

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Bell County firefighter has died.

William “Billy” Robbins Jr., 70, of Pineville died on Saturday.

Robbins spent more than 50 years in emergency services. He was chief of the Pineville Fire Department for 27 years.

Robbins received several awards and honors during his time with the department. He served two terms as President of the Southeast Kentucky Firefighters Association and was inducted into the association’s hall of fame.

He was also a member of the Bell County Rescue Squad, was a part of the start of the Bell County Dispatch Center, charter member of the Bell County Fire Department and served on staff of the Bell County EMS at its beginning.

He was also a volunteer deputy for the Bell County Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday at Green Hills Funeral Home in Middlesboro.

His funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home’s chapel.

Robbins will be buried at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens immediately following the service in Middlesboro.

