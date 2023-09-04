Lexington woman arrested in London for DUI

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is facing charges following a traffic stop.

Miranda Barrett, 46, of Lexington was pulled over for traffic violations.

Officials with the London Police Department said Barred had slurred speech and had glossy eyes.

Police determined she was under the influence and was arrested.

Barrett was also cited and charged with several traffic violations.

