Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest

Laurel County person of interest
Laurel County person of interest(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a person of interest.

Police say on Sunday, a phone was left in a shopping cart in a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway in southern Laurel County.

They say the woman in the photo, was pictured with the cart and phone.

The phone has not yet been turned in.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or dispatch at 606-878-7000.

