Former Commonwealth’s Attorney turns park into worship service

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Folks across the tri-state area of Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia gathered to worship in the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park on Sunday.

The worship is led by Karen Greene Blondell, who spent more than 40 years practicing law.

Of those 40 years, 27 were spent as Bell County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“I’ve spent 40 years in the practice of law, defending all kinds of causes and for the rest of my years, I want to defend my faith in a public place. So, it’s kind of a dream fulfilled for me,” she said. “It’s absolutely beautiful and we sing, we pray and I each week have a short devotion and campers come and people from the tri-state area come. It’s been a wonderful season already.”

A Kentucky State sergeant joined her and played the guitar for her during the service.

Sgt. Jeremy Lee said he wanted to worship in the Lord’s creation.

“We dedicate our time throughout the week to so many other things, we can dedicate a couple of hours to worshipping the Lord anytime you get to get out to a place like this and show people that you don’t have to praise the Lord in just a church house, you can do it anywhere you’re at,” he explained.

He said he wanted to take the opportunity to share the talent he was given.

“The Lord’s blessed me with talent to play the guitar a little bit and Rachel has a beautiful voice and if we could use that to touch somebody, to lead them to the Lord, then any opportunity you have to do that is very important to take advantage of,” he said.

The group meets at the park’s campground amphitheater at 5 p.m., off US-58 in Lee County, Va.

