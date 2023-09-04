Former Commonwealth’s Attorney turns park into worship service

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By RJ Johnson
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Folks across the tri-state area of Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia gathered to worship in the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park on Sunday.

The worship is led by Karen Greene Blondell, who spent more than 40 years practicing law.

Of those 40 years, 27 were spent as Bell County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“I’ve spent 40 years in the practice of law, defending all kinds of causes and for the rest of my years, I want to defend my faith in a public place. So, it’s kind of a dream fulfilled for me,” she said. “It’s absolutely beautiful and we sing, we pray and I each week have a short devotion and campers come and people from the tri-state area come. It’s been a wonderful season already.”

A Kentucky State sergeant joined her and played the guitar for her during the service.

Sgt. Jeremy Lee said he wanted to worship in the Lord’s creation.

“We dedicate our time throughout the week to so many other things, we can dedicate a couple of hours to worshipping the Lord anytime you get to get out to a place like this and show people that you don’t have to praise the Lord in just a church house, you can do it anywhere you’re at,” he explained.

He said he wanted to take the opportunity to share the talent he was given.

“The Lord’s blessed me with talent to play the guitar a little bit and Rachel has a beautiful voice and if we could use that to touch somebody, to lead them to the Lord, then any opportunity you have to do that is very important to take advantage of,” he said.

The group meets at the park’s campground amphitheater at 5 p.m., off US-58 in Lee County, Va.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead after car crash in Corbin
A toddler died after an accident at a family-owned auto shop in Massachusetts. WCVB via CNN...
Town in tears after toddler’s auto shop death in Massachusetts
Kentucky is known for three things: horses, basketball and bourbon; but have you ever seen a...
‘It is priceless:’ Bowling Green man selling vintage bourbon bottle for $1M
The event was a memorial for Kent Rose, the man who planned it on his death bed seven years ago.
‘This was literally his dying wish’: Arm Drop Revival serves as memorial for the face of Floyd County drag racing
.
KSP: Deadly crash reported in Powell County

Latest News

Police Lights
Middlesboro Police Department investigating reported racist incident
Fatal crash
One dead after car crash in Corbin
Theft suspect in Monticello
Monticello Police Department searching for theft suspect
Dozens of Jimmy Buffet fans gather in Lexington to prove ‘It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere’